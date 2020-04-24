Travis Scott and Kid Cudi team up for new single 'The Scotts'
The rappers dropped the new single after Scott debuted it via a virtual concert on Fortnite.
Travis Scott and Kid Cudi have teamed up to bring us a new song titled “The Scotts.”
On Friday, the two rappers dropped their new single after it had first premiered via the videogame Fortnite, as Scott preformed a virtual concert from inside the game space. Produced by Daytrip, Dot Da Genius, and Plain Pat, with co-production by Travis Scott and Mike Dean, the track is the first collaborative song from Scott and Kid Cudi.
Kid Cudi also shared via Instagram that there's more to come from his and Scott's collaboration. “THE SCOTTS DROPPING TONIGHT!! THE SCOTTS is my new group with Trav,” he wrote on the social media site, sharing the single cover art by KAWS.
Kid Cudi's most recent offering was “Leader of the Delinquents” — his first new single since 2016. While, Scott was featured on NAV and Gunna’s new, Wheezy-produced track “Turks” last month, after releasing “Out West,” with Young Thug back in 2019.
Listen to new song above.
