Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation sued over 'predictable, preventable' Astroworld tragedy

One concertgoer is asking for $1 million in damages following Friday's massive crowd surge that killed eight and injured dozens.

Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation Entertainment, and other organizers have been hit with lawsuits following the massive crowd surge at Friday's Astroworld Festival that left eight people dead and dozens injured.

Billboard reports that Manuel Souza, who was in attendance, filed a petition Saturday in Harris County District Court, claiming that Scott, ScoreMore, and Live Nation were grossly negligent, which led to the "predictable and preventable tragedy" that left him injured.

EW has reached out to representatives for Scott, Live Nation, and Drake for comment.

In the complaint, Souza alleges that organizers failed to properly plan and conduct the concert in a safe manner, instead focusing on profits.

"They consciously ignored the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers, and, in some cases actively encouraged and fomented dangerous behaviors," Souza alleges in the petition.

Souza, who is represented by attorney Steve Kherkher of the Houston firm Kherkher Garcia LLP, is asking for at least $1 million in damages.

A second lawsuit asking for $1 million in damages has been filed by attendee Kristian Paredes, according to the Daily Mail. This suit names Drake and Harris County Sports and Convention Corporate alongside Scott and Live Nation, citing negligence and alleging that the performers helped incite the crowd.

Paredes, 23, was "severely injured" in the melee, according to the complaint. The petition alleges that the chaos spiraled out of control as Scott and Drake performed and that the security guards hired by Live Nation ignored the concertgoers begging for help.

Texas personal injury attorney Thomas J. Henry represents Paredes.

The eight Astroworld concert victims, who ranged in age from 14 to 27, were among the crowd of 50,000 in attendance on Friday when a crush of people stormed the stage at NRG Stadium. About 25 people were also taken to local hospitals.

Scott addressed the incident in a statement released Saturday morning, offering his cooperation to the Houston Police Department. "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," he wrote on Twitter.

He later spoke about the evening on his Instagram Story, saying that he's "working right now to identify the families to assist them through this tough time." He added, "My fans really mean the world to me, and I always want to leave them with a positive experience."

Kylie Jenner, Scott's partner, offered condolences to all the families, writing on an Instagram live story that she and Travis are "broken and devastated." She continued, writing "I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing."

Much of the reporting on the incident has centered on the event's safety measures, as well as on Scott's apparent failure to stop the show when people began getting hurt.