The rapper is also accused of causing $12,000 worth of damage at the venue.

New York police are looking for rapper Travis Scott in connection to a physical altercation that occurred at a Manhattan nightclub early Wednesday.

The 30-year-old rapper, born Jacques Webster, has been accused of punching a sound engineer and causing $12,000 worth of damage at Club Nebula in Midtown following a "verbal dispute," the New York Police Department confirmed to NBC News. Scott allegedly escalated the confrontation, punching the victim "with a closed fist on the left side of the face" and damaging a speaker and video screen, police said.

Scott had attended rapper Don Toliver's show at nearby Irving Plaza earlier in the evening. Investigators are currently reviewing Club Nebula's surveillance footage.

Travis Scott Travis Scott | Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

The NYPD and representatives for Scott did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Scott has previously pleaded guilty to related charges in 2015 and 2017, with police claiming that the rapper bypassed security protocols and encouraged concertgoers to rush the stage.

"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," Scott said in a statement following the Astroworld tragedy. "Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need."

Scott is also the longtime on-again, off-again partner of reality star Kylie Jenner. They have two children together.

