Travis Scott nightclub assault claims 'blown out of proportion,' lawyer says

"We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing," the rapper's attorney said, adding that he is cooperating with authorities.

Travis Scott is working with law enforcement to resolve details of a physical altercation that occurred at a Manhattan nightclub early Wednesday.

A source close to the 30-year-old rapper, born Jacques Webster, called previous reports that he punched a sound engineer and caused $12,000 worth of damages at Club Nebula a "simple misunderstanding that was resolved in minutes."

"While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight," Scott's attorney, Mitchell Schuster, also said in a statement to EW. "We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing."

No charges have been filed against Scott at this time.

Travis Scott attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Travis Scott | Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Dorian Harrington, the talent booker who booked rapper Don Toliver to host his afterparty at the club during the incident in question, said he was on stage with Scott and echoed the notion that it was a misunderstanding. "What I saw on stage doesn't reflect what I read in the news. The music and the night turned out great and everyone left peacefully," he said in a statement provided to EW.

The New York Police Department said Wednesday they were searching for the rapper following a "verbal dispute" that escalated into a physical confrontation. Scott was accused of punching the engineer with a closed fist and damaging a speaker and video screen. The "Goosebumps" rapper had attended Toliver's show earlier that evening.

