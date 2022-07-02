The Blink-182 drummer was rushed to the hospital earlier this week with pancreatitis.

Travis Barker has made it through his recent medical crisis, and he and his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, are sharing their gratitude with fans.

The Blink-182 drummer, who was rushed to the hospital with pancreatitis earlier this week, posted an update about his health status in an Instagram story on Saturday afternoon.

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since," Barker, 46, wrote. "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis."

Barker praised the care he's received at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better," he wrote.

Kardashian, 43, also shared her worry and relief in an Instagram story.

"Oh, what a scary and emotional week it has been," she wrote. "Our health is everything, and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change."

She thanked the specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars-Sinai for taking care of Barker. "I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative," she wrote. "It's crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside of me."

Pancreatitis occurs when the pancreas becomes inflamed. Symptoms include nausea, severe belly pain, fever, and rapid heart rate.

On Wednesday, Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, posted a plea on her Instagram story asking fans to send prayers for her father.

Alabama is one of the five children the couple share between them. Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler are the parents of Alabama and Landon, 18, while Kim shares Mason, 12; Reign, 7; and Penelope, 9, with former boyfriend Scott Disick.

Barker and Kardashian were married in May at a courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif. Barker previously survived a 2008 plane crash that killed four people and left third-degree burns over half his body.

