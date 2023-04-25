The Blink-182 drummer claimed in a commercial that his success comes from using "Liquid Death Mountain Water in my [bleep]."

Blink-182 fans may or may not be feeling this cheeky new collaboration between drummer Travis Barker and Liquid Death Mountain Water.

On Tuesday, the musician and canned water company unveiled their Enema of the State Collectible Kit which is… well, it's exactly what you think it is, we're afraid. For the very on brand price of $182, fans can get their hands on the kit, which includes a can of Liquid Death Mountain Water personally signed by Barker and a black enema bulb with the words "Liquid Death" and "Travis Barker" written on it.

If that wasn't enough to immediately click add to cart, Barker also filmed a short commercial for the collaboration that features him lying down with a large, pixelated box blurring out his lower half.

"What's my secret? How did I marry the woman of my dreams? How have I had such a successful career in music?" he asked. "I use Liquid Death Mountain Water in my [bleep]."

Through the kit's unique combination, Barker claimed that he's been able to "turn my dreams into reality," adding, "And, now, you can too."

The kit, which gets its name from the band's 1999 album Enema of the State, is not for actual use, in case anyone was wondering. On Liquid Death's website, the product is described as a "limited edition collectible adult art piece" and is "not intended for use as a real medical device."

Travis Barker Travis Barker | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

"Enema of the State should never be placed in or near your butthole without consulting a doctor first," it continued. "Also, you should not place it in or near your friend's butthole without consulting them or their doctor first."

Purchase Barker and Liquid Death's Enema of the State kit here.

