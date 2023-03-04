Travis Barker shares graphic photo from finger surgery that postponed Blink-182 tour

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpVrQXlP-Cm/ travisbarker Verified Thank you for all the love and prayers and understanding this week as I went into surgery. It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn’t continue to play the drums without it. It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically. So grateful for Dr. Shin and that my surgery was a success so that I can keep doing what I love and see you guys on tour soon🥁🤘(trigger warning: last photo is hard to look at) 4h

