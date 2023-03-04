Travis Barker shares graphic photo from finger surgery that postponed Blink-182 tour
Travis Barker is on the mend after having finger surgery.
Earlier this week, Blink-182 announced they'd be postponing their world tour, which was originally set to kick off later this month, due to Barker needing surgery on a finger after injuring it in rehearsals.
On Friday, Barker provided an update on Instagram, thanking fans "for all the love and prayers and understanding this week" as he went into surgery. "It was a hard decision to make, but ultimately I couldn't continue to play the drums without it," he said of the procedure. "It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically. So grateful for Dr. Shin and that my surgery was a success so that I can keep doing what I love and see you guys on tour soon🥁🤘"
The drummer's words were posted next to a photo of him in a hospital bed staring at his bandaged hand. Barker also shared a second much more gruesome picture alongside it, with the appropriate warning, "Trigger warning: last photo is hard to look at." (You can see it in the second slide here if you're so inclined.)
Barker has been open about his journey to surgery. He previously revealed that he injured the finger twice over the course of February: Once on Feb. 8, when he revealed he smashed his finger so hard it became dislocated and resulted in torn ligaments, and again two weeks later, when he said in an Instagram story that he had re-injured the finger.
Barker's hand injuries come less than a year after he suffered a bout of "life-threatening pancreatitis" last summer. That health scare was resolved after "intensive treatment" at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Blink-182's tour, which is set to reunite the original lineup of Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge, will now kick off in St. Paul on May 4. The canceled March and April dates in Mexico and Latin America will be rescheduled for next year. Check out the band's website for an updated tour itinerary.
