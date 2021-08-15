Travis Barker flies on a plane for first time since deadly 2008 crash

Travis Barker is taking a big step.

On Saturday, the Blink-182 drummer flew on a plane for the first time since his 2008 plane crash, which killed four people and left Barker with third-degree burns over half his body.

Barker and his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian boarded her sister Kylie Jenner's private jet, TMZ reported. They were traveling to Cabo, Mexico, with Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, who were also on board.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; ABC via Getty Images

"It's a huge deal that Travis flew to Cabo. The plane crash many years ago was extremely traumatizing. He has needed a lot of help to get to this point," a source told PEOPLE. "Kourtney has been very supportive. She never pushed for him to fly. They have managed to travel in the US without having to fly and Kourtney has been totally fine with it."

The 2008 plane crash killed Barker's security guard, his assistant, and two pilots. Barker and his longtime collaborator DJ AM (Adam Michael Goldstein) survived after the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff as they were leaving South Carolina, where they had just played a show. Goldstein died a year later from a prescription drug overdose.

Barker suffered from third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body and underwent several surgeries and skin grafts. He understandably was fearful of planes afterward, telling Men's Health in May that it got to a point where "I couldn't walk down the street. If I saw a plane [in the sky], I was determined it was going to crash, and I just didn't want to see it.

"The closer I was to it, it felt like I was closer to the bad stuff than I am to the good stuff," he added. "I felt closer to the experience of trying to escape, [to] being in an accident and being burned, trying to grab my friends from a burning plane."

Barker also told the outlet that he quit drugs and medicine after Goldstein's death.

"People are always like, 'Did you go to rehab?'" the drummer said. "And I [say], 'No, I was in a plane crash.' That was my rehab. Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn't in a crash, I would have probably never quit."

Barker also talked about wanting to "make the choice to try and overcome [flying]," adding, "If I do it, and the angels above help me in my travels and keep me safe, I would like to come back and [tell my children], 'Hey, I just flew here, and then I flew home. And everything was fine.' I have to tell them because I almost left them. That's a perfect day."

A month later, Barker reiterated his wish, telling fans on Twitter that "I might fly again."