Blink-182 postpones world tour following Travis Barker's gruesome finger injury

Scheduled to kick off this month, the band's much-anticipated reunion tour is now postponed until May.

Fans of pop-punk music were delighted last fall when Blink-182 announced they were reuniting their original lineup (Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge) for a new album and a world tour. But preparation for that tour, which was originally set to kick off later this month, has already taken a toll on Barker. The drummer revealed on Instagram that he's getting surgery after damaging his hand in rehearsal. As a result, the beginning of the tour will be postponed.

Barker's Instagram post contains gruesome photos of his injured finger, as well as video footage of a medical worker massaging it and asking the drummer, "Do you feel pain?"

"I mean yeah, it's painful," Barker responds in the video.

Barker injured the finger twice over the course of February. On Feb. 8, he posted about "smashing" his finger so hard it became dislocated and resulted in torn ligaments. Less than two weeks later, he revealed in an Instagram story that he injured the same hand "again."

Travis Barker Travis Barker injured his finger while rehearsing for Blink-182's upcoming reunion tour. | Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, was supportive on Instagram, sharing prayer hands and heart emojis in the comments.

Barker's hand injuries come less than a year after he suffered a bout of "life-threatening pancreatitis" last summer. That health scare was resolved after "intensive treatment" at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Blink-182's reunion tour will now kick off in St. Paul on May 4. The canceled March and April dates in Mexico and Latin America will be rescheduled for next year. Check out the band's website for an updated tour itinerary.