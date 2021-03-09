Soy lattes and the literal dream song: An oral history of Train's 'Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)'

MONAHAN: That's where I'm from. That's where my mom passed away. It was the winter. It was just one night, one dream, done. I haven't had any other songs come [from a dream] like that, but I'd like to — I wouldn't want to lose anybody else in my life, though. My dream was basically my mother coming back and saying, "This is what it's like." She was swimming through the planets, and that's what the whole part of having "drops of Jupiter in her hair" is from, because everything is what you want it to be when you're gone from this life. I really didn't think of it as anything but a really long song. At the time I was so worried about, "You need a three-minute single that goes like this and does all these things," and "Drops of Jupiter" to me is the opposite of that. It was just a love song that was built around the fact that I had lost basically the love of my life, because a boy who loses his mom is a pretty big deal. I was really surprised that people would care as much as they did — or do.