Tracy Chapman makes rare TV appearance on Late Night to perform 'Talkin' 'Bout a Revolution'

Four-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman hasn't been on TV in years. She appeared on PBS' late-night Travis Smiley show in November 2015 and before that on the Late Show in April of the same year performing "Stand By Me" — back when David Letterman was hosting. Suffice it to say, it was a surprise to see her appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, but the always politically conscious performer had a reason.

Chapman, 56, sang "Talkin' 'Bout a Revolution," her 1988 track off her self-titled album. Guitar in hand, she performed largely in silhouette, reciting the words that made the piece a timeless hit. "Dontcha know talkin' 'bout a revolution, it sounds like a whisper," she sings.

The musician then made a tweak to the song's last line: "Talkin' 'Bout a Revolution. Go vote." A graphic with the word vote lingered on the screen as she smiled and departed the remote stage.

Chapman has previously made public appearances such as this one for political reasons, like when she joined Bruce Springsteen and R.E.M. in 2004 when she boarded the Vote For Change tour to support voter registration in swing states. The tour was non-partisan, but many of the performers participating were urging Americans to vote against then-President George W. Bush. Her motivations now are clear, coming on Late Night on Election Eve.

Watch her performance above.