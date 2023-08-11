Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2020 shooting of the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper.

Tory Lanez is continuing to maintain his innocence in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

The Canadian rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, said he refused to apologize "for something that I did not do" after a judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison this week over the altercation in a Los Angeles court.

"I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never let no jail time eliminate me," Lanez, 31, wrote in a statement shared on Instagram Thursday following his conviction. "Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will."

Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion | Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

He said he "took full responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved" and "that's it," adding, "In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I'm being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do."

Lanez also noted that he refused "to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don't last, tough people do."

The social media statement appears to be a reversal from his remarks shared in court during the sentencing, in which he apologized for his actions.

"If I could turn back time on the series of events that night, I would," Lanez said, according to The New York Times. "The victim was my friend and someone I still care about to this day. Everything I did wrong that night I take full responsibility for."

Lanez was found guilty in December of all three felony firearm counts against him, including assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, for shooting Stallion (real name Megan Pete) in her foot after a party in the Hollywood Hills at Kylie Jenner's house in July 2020. He faced up to 22 years in prison and the possibility of deportation.

Stallion told Gayle King in an interview last April that an argument had stemmed from her wanting to leave Jenner's house, but her companions, including Lanez, did not. It escalated when she stepped out of the car, and "all I hear is this man screaming, and he said, 'Dance, b----.' And he started shooting," she recalled to King, referencing Lanez. "He shot a couple of times. And I was so scared."

She explained that she was initially not truthful to police about what had transpired, first stating that she had stepped on glass, due to the recent police killing of George Floyd.

"Even though this person just did this to me, my first reaction was still to try to save us," the rapper said. "I didn't want to see anybody die."

Last December, Stallion testified about the toll the shooting had taken on her physical and mental health, revealing that she experienced suicidal thoughts. In a written statement shared prior to the sentencing, she said she has "not experienced a single day of peace" since the shooting.