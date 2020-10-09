Tory Lanez charged with felony assault in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Tory Lanez is facing felony weapons and assault charges in connection with his arrest on July 12, when Megan Thee Stallion says he shot her in the foot.

The rapper (real name Daystar Peterson) is now charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, in addition to the initial charges at the time of his arrest for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office.

In a statement about the charges, the D.A. also says he "faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury." Lanez could face almost 23 years in prison if convicted as charged, according to the release. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 13.

EW has reached out to representatives for Lanez and Megan for comment on the new charge.

While the district attorney's office does not name Megan as the victim, she alleged on her Instagram Live in August that Lanez shot her. The July 12 shooting stemmed from an argument between Lanez and a "24-year-old victim" while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills, according to the D.A. After the victim exited the car, Lanez is accused of "shooting several times at her feet and wounding her." Megan said that soon after the incident, she was taken to the hospital, where doctors removed bullet fragments from her feet.

While Lanez mostly kept quiet about the incident for months, on Sept. 25 the Toronto rapper released a 17-track mixtape titled Daystar that denied the allegations, with lines like "How the f— you get shot in your foot, don't hit no bones or tendons."

After calling out Lanez and his team in August for creating a false narrative around the shooting, Megan has largely stayed quiet about the situation.