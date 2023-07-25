According to TMZ, the American Idol alum is in intensive care after fainting at dinner in downtown Los Angeles.

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Tori Kelly is reportedly in the ICU receiving treatment for blood clots after being rushed to the hospital over the weekend.

According to TMZ, a source said the situation is "really serious" after Kelly, 30, passed out at dinner in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night. The outlet reports that Kelly's friends opted to drive her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center instead of calling an ambulance, and once there doctors discovered clots in her legs and lungs.

Representatives for Kelly did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment Monday.

Tori Kelly Tori Kelly | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

A Southern California native, Kelly rose to fame as a singer after gaining a following on YouTube and appearing on such TV competitions as Star Search, America's Most Talented Kid, and American Idol.

She won big at the Grammys in 2019, taking home the trophies for Best Gospel Album (for Hiding Place) and Best Gospel Performance/Song (for "Never Alone," with Kirk Franklin). Kelly also voiced Meena in the Sing animated movies and competed on The Masked Singer season 4 as the Seahorse.

Speaking to EW about her time on the mystery singing competition, Kelly admitted that her fans recognized her voice and mannerisms immediately despite her elaborate disguise. "They knew right away," she said. "I can't even try to hide from them, even when I would do the little impression stuff they knew. So yeah, I guess that's a good thing that my fans know me. I can't hide. So I'll take that as a good thing."