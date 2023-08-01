Tori Kelly returns home to flowers from Beyoncé after hospitalization

The “Paper Hearts” singer was hospitalized over a week ago after collapsing due to blood clots in her legs and lungs.

After being hospitalized for blood clot treatment over a week ago, Tori Kelly has returned home to her dogs, her husband, and an unexpected gift from fellow music sensation, Beyoncé.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Kelly shared photos of a recovery process that involves gaming, donuts, and Friends. Leading the welcome home brigade were her poodles, Frodo and Dobby. Captioned "home sweet home," the carousel post sees Kelly embracing her dogs, admiring numerous bouquets sent to her home, and kicking back for some much-needed relaxation with her Nintendo Switch and reruns of Friends. Also featured, a screenshot from her husband with some very exciting news.

"Hi! Hope you're feeling good," the text reads. "Beyoncé sent flowers to the house. No one was home so they left them under this tree.

In response, Kelly wrote, "ummmmm beyoncé?"

The final photo sees Kelly hugging a huge bouquet of white roses, presumably sent by the "Formation" singer.

Kelly was hospitalized on July 24 after the singer had passed out while having dinner with friends in a Los Angeles restaurant. She was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where doctors discovered that she had blood clots in both her legs and lungs.

The "Paper Hearts" singer shared her first health update several days later, via a handwritten note she photographed and posted to Instagram. "As you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges," Kelly said. "It's been a scary few days, but I can feel your prayers and can't stop thinking about you. I'm feeling stronger now and hopeful, but unfortunately, there are still some things to uncover."

Now a Grammy-winning performer, Kelly rose to prominence as a teen singer after posting music on YouTube and participating in several singing competition shows, including Star Search, America's Most Talented Kid, and American Idol. By 2019, she had won big at the Grammy Awards, taking home two trophies for Best Gospel Album (for Hiding Place) and Best Gospel Performance/Song (for "Never Alone," with Kirk Franklin).

