Tori Kelly shares first update since reported hospitalization: 'There are still some things to uncover'

Grammy-winning singer Tori Kelly has shared her first health update since her reported hospitalization for blood clots this past weekend.

Kelly reportedly passed out during a dinner with friends at a Los Angeles restaurant before being rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, per TMZ. The report said doctors later discovered she had blood clots in her legs and lungs.

"As you may have heard," Kelly wrote in a handwritten note she photographed and posted to Instagram, "I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It's been a scary few days, but I can feel your prayers and can't stop thinking about you. I'm feeling stronger now and hopeful, but unfortunately, there are still some things to uncover."

The musician continued, "I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me."

The note comes a day after her husband, André Murillo, shared an update on Kelly's health. "Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger," Murillo wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday. "Not fully out of the woods, but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers. Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!"

Kelly rose to prominence through her YouTube videos and performances on shows like Star Search, America's Most Talented Kid, and American Idol. She won a pair of Grammys in 2019 and has racked up a total of five Grammy nominations.

Tori Kelly Tori Kelly | Credit: Epic Records

In 2020, she spoke with EW about her appearance as the Seahorse on season 4 of The Masked Singer. "They knew right away," she said. "I can't even try to hide from them, even when I would do the little impression stuff they knew. So yeah, I guess that's a good thing that my fans know me. I can't hide. So I'll take that as a good thing."

