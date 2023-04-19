"I am in no way transphobic or against the LGBTQIA+ community or any f---ing community," the Mötley Crüe drummer wrote.

Tommy Lee is issuing a non-apology of sorts after reposting a 2017 transphobic clip from the news network OAN.

The clip, which we will not link to here, features OAN host Liz Wheeler ranting against transgender people and people who identify as "transracial" (think Rachel Dolezal) and "transabled" (or rather, those who have body integrity dysphoria).

"I deleted my 'controversial' post, because I am in no way transphobic or against the LGBTQIA+ community or any f---ing community," Lee wrote on Instagram before insisting, "I'm the gayest motherf---er around!"

As if to prove his point, Lee scored his mea culpa to the late singer-actress Elaine Stritch growling "Are You Having Any Fun?"

The rocker and Pamela Anderson ex continued, "I just don't agree with how far some things have been taken. I just think it's crazy that some people are blinding themselves because they feel they should've been born blind. I get being born female and identifying as male or being born male and identifying as female or whatever. But when [people] start identifying as babies or animals...WTF!"

Being transgender, which is an umbrella term for people whose gender identity or gender expression doesn't correspond to their sex assigned at birth, is not the same as "identifying as babies or animals" or believing one should have been born blind. Conflating them, however, is a tactic that has been used to undermine the rights of transgender people.

Was Lee, noted "gayest motherf---er around," aware of that when he reposted a six-year-old bit of propaganda? Who knows, but at least he's kinda sorry about it...? Is this what we call progress?

