Country star Toby Keith has been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

The "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer, 60, received the health diagnosis last fall, he revealed on social media Sunday. "I've spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery," Keith wrote. "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

He continued: "I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

Keith has been on tour to promote his new album Peso in My Pocket and will postpone select dates, including a July 28 appearance at the Ohio State Fair.

Keith has been a longtime advocate for cancer patients. In 2004, he helped establish Ally's House, a nonprofit that aids children with cancer and their families in his native Oklahoma. Two years later, Keith founded the Toby Keith Foundation to provide further support, including no-cost housing for kids with cancer.

"There is no greater gift than keeping families strong and together during a difficult time," the foundation's mission statement reads. "If we can alleviate stress on a family, encourage a brother or sister and comfort a sick child, then we will make a difference in the fight against cancer."