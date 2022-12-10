Tina Turner mourns the death of son Ronnie Turner at 62: 'You left the world far too early'

Tina Turner is mourning the loss of her son Ronnie Turner, who died Thursday at 62.

In a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a solemn black-and-white image of herself, the legendary singer, 83, wrote, "Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."

Ronnie was the son of Tina and and Ike Turner, the latter of whom died in 2007. A musician in his own right, Ronnie played in both his parents' bands and with the group Manufactured Funk. He also had a small role in What's Love Got to Do With It?, the 1993 biopic about his mother.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Ronnie Turner died at his home after an undisclosed medical emergency. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that officers responded to Turner's address in Encino, Calif., on Thursday morning for a death investigation involving a male, though the spokesperson could not confirm the man's identity.

Ronnie's wife of 17 years, French singer Afida Turner, also paid tribute to her late husband on Instagram. Alongside a series of photos of the couple over the years, she wrote that he was "a true angel," "highly spiritual," and her "best friend."

"Rest in paradise," she added. "So unfair!"

