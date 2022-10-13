Barbie's new Tina Turner doll is simply the best

We don't need another hero, but we do need this new Tina Turner doll from Mattel.

On Thursday, Barbie announced that it is releasing a new doll modeled after the legendary "Proud Mary" singer as part of its Signature Music Series collection.

"Barbie is proud to honor the unmatched career of the "Queen of Rock 'n Roll" with a @TinaTurner Barbie doll," the brand shared on Instagram, adding that "collectors and music fans alike can celebrate the music icon with the new Signature #Barbie doll."

Consider this crossover music to our ears.

Tina Turner Barbie Mattel's new Tina Turner doll | Credit: Mattel

On its website, the brand added, "She went from singing as a young girl in her rural church choir in Nutbush, Tennessee, to becoming the legendary performer hailed as the undisputed 'Queen of Rock 'n Roll.' Barbie celebrates the unprecedented music career and journey of Tina Turner. She is a Grammy-winning, chart-topping singer, and one of the best-selling recording artists of all time."

The doll not only celebrates Turner's career, but also her smash hit "What's Love Got to Do With It," from her fifth studio album, Private Dancer.

The track, which also served as the title of Turner's 1993 biopic starring Angela Bassett, became the singer's first and only No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after it was released back in 1984. Turner went on to take home three awards for it — including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance — at the 1985 Grammys.

The doll's outfit pays homage to the song by recreating Turner's ensemble from its music video. Mini Tina sports the singer's iconic black mini dress and denim jacket with a pair of tights, black heels, a shiny necklace, drop earrings and, of course, a microphone to sing the blues away.

The doll is available for purchase on Mattel's online store and Amazon as well as at Walmart and Target retail stores.

