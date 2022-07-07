Kelly, can you handle it? Michelle, can you handle it? Beyoncé, can you handle it? Method Man's got an apology. Woooooo!

"Sorry" is all Method Man needs to get by. The legendary rapper issued a decades-old apology to Destiny's Child for a perceived slight, saying that the trio "did not deserve that. At all."

Let's set the stage. It's 2001. Pop music is at its bubblegum millennial peak. Destiny's Child, once a foursome, has reached its ultimate form as a triad: Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams.

It's Janet Jackson's MTV Icon special, at which the ladies were in attendance to honor the then- and current-queen of pop and R&B.

Method Man had met the girl group back in 1999, when DC had four members, and felt a level of comfort with them.

"I see the girls, and so, you know, I kind of moseyed out of my seat to go and say what's up to them," Method Man (real name Clifford Smith, Jr.) told rapper Math Hoffa on the latter's podcast, My Expert Opinion.

Meth noted that this was during his "low self-esteem era" during which he had an addiction to ecstasy and was riddled with depression and anxiety.

"I go over to say hi to them, and when I said hi, they didn't even turn around and acknowledge me. Now, my a-- in my head with my low self-esteem is like, 'Oh, they just s---ted on me.' When in fact they didn't even hear me."

Cliff "Method Man" Smith attends the Critics Choice Association Presents The 4th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic); Destiny's Child - Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, & Michelle Williams (Photo by KMazur/WireImage) (left to right) Method Man, and Destiny's Child's Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé, and Michelle Williams | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic; KMazur/WireImage

So with this perceived slight still weighing on his mind, when he and DC3 meet up again, they extended their hands to greet him and Method Man simply left them hanging.

"They put their hands out to shake, and I kept my hand here and was like, 'Go head with that Hollywood s---.' To this day, that s--- hurt my heart, because neither Kelly, Beyoncé, or Michelle ever did any f---ing thing to me. You know?"

Method Man then took the opportunity to issue a formal apology to all three members of Destiny's Child.

"To this day, I don't think that I ever apologized for that," he said. "I apologize to Beyoncé. I apologize to Kelly Rowland, and Michelle. Y'all did not deserve that. At all."

Bey's mother Tina Lawson observed Meth's apology and thanked him for being the bigger man in an Instagram post.

"Thank you, Method Man," the all-mother of the BeyHive wrote. "It takes a real man to tell this story! Such a great example for other young men. Don't assume someone is dissing you!"

Yeah, especially when it's pretty clear when Destiny's Child is dissing you.