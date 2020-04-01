Image zoom Erika Goldring/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland could have gone the usual route and performed a virtual solo set of their songs during quarantine. But the prolific producers/performers decided to one up everyone by starting a new trend of beat battles over Instagram Live.

The pair had done an IRL version of a song-for-song producer clash at Summer Jam in 2018. With everyone now stuck in their homes, they moved the stage version onto social media — and soon began inviting other pairs to participate, including Ne-Yo and Johntá Austin, The-Dream and Sean Garrett, and Hit-Boy and Boi-1da.

Read on to see which musicians have battled it out, and who came out on top.

Timbaland vs. Swizz Beatz

What Did They Play?

While Timbaland focused on songs that changed the radio, like Aaliyah's "One in a Million" and Justin Timberlake's "SexyBack," Swizz Beatz played songs that changed the streets, like DMX's "Ruff Ryders' Anthem."

Who Won?

Timbo and Swizz Beatz are so successful on their own that they finished without running out of hits. Still, Swizz takes the L for trying to play an R. Kelly song.

Boi-1da vs Hit-Boy

What Did They Play?

Hit-Boy showed the most variety by playing "Ni**as In Paris" by Jay-Z and Kanye West, "Goldie" by A$AP Rocky, and "Drop The World" by Lil Wayne and Eminem. Meanwhile Boi-1da mostly played a steady stream of Drake, including "Controlla," "Best I Ever Had," and "God's Plan."

Who Won?

Boi-1da gets the win for surprising fans with two unreleased Drake songs, one of which features rap breakout Roddy Ricch.

The-Dream vs Sean Garrett

What Did They Play?

A successful performer in his own right, The-Dream peppered in solo hits like "Falsetto" between co-writing smashes like "Baby" by Justin Bieber and "Umbrella" by Rihanna. Garrett hit just as hard with rap hits like "Grillz" by Nelly, and '00s pop from Fergie ("London Bridge") and the Pussycat Dolls ("Buttons").

Who Won?

The battle soon developed a Beyoncé melee, with The-Dream's work on 4 and Beyoncé going up against Garrett's work on B'Day and Destiny's Child's Destiny Fulfilled. But Garrett was able to claim victory with "Yeah!" by Usher.

Ne-Yo vs Johntá Austin

What Did They Play?

Those unfamiliar with Atlanta-based songwriter Austin were quickly informed the man co-wrote multiple hits with Mariah Carey including "Shake It Off," a song that was sampled in Bryson Tiller's massive debut single "Don't" (which Austin also used in the battle). Ne-Yo used his own hits like "So Sick" and "Sexy Love," before using classics he wrote for other people like "Let Me Love You" by Mario.

Who Won?

As huge of a hit as Beyoncé's "Irreplaceable" was, Ne-Yo simply could not overcome Austin's knockout blow: "We Belong Together" by Mariah Carey.

French Montana vs. Tory Lanez

What Did They Play?

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez performed freestyles like "Litty Again" and reworks of songs like "Controlla," while French Montana used a stockpile of features for various remixes and posse cuts like "Stay Schemin" with Rick Ross and Drake.

Who Won?

Lanez admitted that the match up would be a David and Goliath situation. As soon as Montana played his 2017 hit "Unforgettable," Timbaland declared the match over, with the Bronx rapper coming out as the victor.

