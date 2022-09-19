Watch Tim McGraw tumble offstage during Arizona concert
Country singer Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a performance at Boots in the Park, but quickly got back on the saddle again.
While onstage for the traveling concert series in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday, the country crooner and 1883 star made his way to the tip of the platform and bent down to gesture towards his guitar player during a solo. McGraw lost his balance when he attempted to get back up, falling backwards off the stage.
Security helped McGraw, who seemed unscathed, and he proceeded to greet enthusiastic fans in the crowd. A tour personnel eventually escorted the "I Like It, I Love It" singer back on stage, where he later performed with Dustin Lynch and Ryan Hurd.
It was an unruly weekend for performers on stage, as Post Malone also suffered an injury during a show at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday night. The rapper and singer bruised his ribs after he tripped on an uncovered hole, which was used to lower his guitar below the stage, amid a performance of "Circles." In a health update, Malone told fans he received medical treatment and "everything's good." He said in a video shared on Twitter, "We can keep kicking ass on the tour."
