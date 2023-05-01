Bachman-Turner Overdrive's hits include "Takin' Care of Business" and "Roll On Down the Highway."

Veteran guitarist and vocalist Tim Bachman, a co-founder of beloved Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 71.

The news was confirmed by the musician's son Ryder on Friday due to complications from cancer. His passing comes just months after his brother Robbie died at the age of 69.

"Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end," Ryder wrote in a Facebook post. "Grab yer loved ones and hug em close, ya never know how long you have."

Bachman-Turner Overdrive Bachman-Turner Overdrive | Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Ryder had been documenting his father's illness on social media, sharing a series of emotional updates.

"I sat with Dad yesterday afternoon and reminisced about some of the good times we had," he wrote. "He was pretty out of it most of the time, but at one point looked up at me with really, big wide eyes and said, 'I love you Paxton, keep sharing the music…' and then passed back out," Ryder said. "It's really hard watching your parent lay in bed helpless and sick and there's nothing you can do to help them. Breaking my heart."

Bachman co-founded Bachman-Turner Overdrive, a rowdy rock outfit known for hits like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet," "Takin' Care of Business," and "Roll On Down the Highway," in Winnipeg with bassist C.F. Turner. and his brothers, guitarist Randy Bachman and drummer Robbie Bachman.

Bachman played with the band from 1973 through 1974 when he was replaced by Blair Thornton. He reunited with the group a decade later for their reunion tour and remained with them until the late 1980s.

In 2014, the band was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.