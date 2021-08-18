Still, despite its growing ambitions and influence, TikTok may stop short of fully disrupting the music business. Its recent global agreement with Universal Music Group, following deals with Warner and Sony Music, signal that it still relies on the traditional industry giants for powerful partnerships. And as smaller artists struggle to find ways to monetize their work, some will find themselves going against their independent ethos to sign with labels and receive industry support, some could turn into full-blown influencers for whom music becomes a small part of their overall branding, and some will be jaded by the platform entirely. Others may simply see TikTok as nothing more than a pit stop on the road to success on more traditional platforms. Take Yung Baby Tate, who just joined Love & Hip Hop Atlanta's new season and now views TikTok as a "stepping-stone" to bigger things. Meanwhile, producer L.Dre — whose TikTok-viral remixes of music from cartoons like Avatar: The Last Airbender boosted his Spotify streams — is putting more of a focus on writing music for TV. And then there are music curators, such as Motley and Sharan, who've landed gigs at labels. They may become gatekeepers themselves, albeit with more awareness of elitism in a system that kept them out in the first place.