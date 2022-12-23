Thom Bell, Grammy-winning Philadelphia soul producer, dies at 79

"He is one of the greatest writers and producers of all time," Nile Rodgers tweeted in remembrance.

Thom Bell, a singer-songwriter and producer who helped pioneer the sound of Philadelphia soul music, has died. He was 79.

Bell's wife, Vanessa Bell, confirmed to the Associated Press that he died Thursday at his home in Bellingham, Wash., after a lengthy illness. She declined to give additional details.

The news was first reported by Philadelphia R&B radio station 105.3 WDAS-FM. "We remember Thom Bell: record producer, arranger, and songwriter known for his work with Linda Creed, Gamble and Huff, the many hits, the creators of Philly soul," host Patty Jackson said on air.

Thom Bell Thom Bell | Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Born in 1943 in Jamaica, Bell moved to Philadelphia as a child and began singing professionally when he was a teenager. He became a session player and arranger for groups like the Delfonics, the Spinners, and the Stylistics. His best-known songs include the Delfonics' "La-La Means I Love You" and "Didn't I Blow Your Mind," the O'Jays' "Backstabber," the Spinners' "Rubberband Man," and Elton John's "Mama Can't Buy You Love."

In 1975, he became the inaugural winner of the Grammy Award for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical. Bell helped craft Philadelphia's specific strain of soul music, which mixed the energy of funk with rich orchestration.

He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006. In 2017, the Recording Academy presented him with a trustees award, which is essentially a lifetime achievement award.

"#RIPThomBell He is one of the greatest writers and producers of all time," fellow soul legend and Chic member Nile Rodgers tweeted in remembrance. "My condolences go out to his family and friends. He was the architect of the relationship between Bernard Edwards and me as we were the band for the group New York City ("I'm Doin' Fine Now"), a Thom Bell smash."

