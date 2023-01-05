Rapper Theophilus London found after family filed missing persons report

The musician's cousin gave an update on his whereabouts after he was reported missing last year.

Rapper Theophilus London's family has shared an update on the recording artist's whereabouts after he was reported missing late last year.

"Truly appreciate everyone's support in finding my cousin. It's refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all," London's cousin, Mikhail Noel, wrote Wednesday on Instagram, confirming that the 35-year-old star had been found "safe and well" after a lengthy search.

The musician's family filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police in December after reportedly losing contact with him in July. He was last seen in the city's Skid Row area in October, per the Associated Press.

Rapper Theophilus London performs onstage GREY GOOSE Vodka Hosts The Inaugural Mic50 Awards at Marquee on June 18, 2015 in New York City. Rapper Theophilus London, who was reported missing, has been found. | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

London was born in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in Brooklyn. He began performing live as a teenager and eventually recorded collaborations with well-known artists in the music industry, including Big Boi (on 2012's "She Said OK"), Travis Scott (2013's "Dance on the Moon"), and Kanye West, Paul McCartney, and Allan Kingdom for the 2015 track "All Day," which scored two Grammy nominations.

London also released three solo albums albums between 2011 and 2020: Timez Are Weird These Days, Vibes, and Bebey.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.