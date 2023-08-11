Abel Tesfaye revealed at a concert that his new song, "Another One of Me," is the final feature of his career.

The Weeknd says he won't do any more features unless Daft Punk reunite

The sun is setting on the Weeknd's period of collaboration with other artists.

Abel Tesfaye announced Tuesday on stage at the Warsaw, Poland, stop of his After Hours Til Dawn tour that he's done recording features with other musicians.

"This next song I'm about to perform is an unreleased record. I haven't dropped it yet," the 33-year-old singer told the crowd. "It's called 'Another One of Me,' but I just want to say this is going to be the last feature I ever do, ever, in my career, so I'm going to perform it for you guys tonight."

Tesfaye — who also announced earlier this year that he would be "reborn" as an artist under his birth name versus his stage moniker — noted on Instagram that he would only consider new features if "Daft Punk ever get back together." He collaborated with the French duo on his 2016 hit "Starboy," which reached No. 1 in the United States.

In footage from the Poland concert, the Weeknd sings the new tune as the audience applauds, with the song containing electronic similarities to his recent work on both the After Hours and Dawn FM albums.

A representative for Tesfaye confirms to EW via email that the Grammy-winning Canadian superstar "will not be doing any more features for his music career (unless daft punk regroup!)" and that the other artist and release date for "Another One of Me" aren't yet ready to be revealed.

The Weeknd The Weeknd | Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Though he's done with features, Tesfaye recently worked with Madonna and Playboi Carti on his Idol TV series soundtrack tune "Popular," which gave Madonna her first Billboard Hot 100 hit in eight years, making her and Cher the only female artists in U.S. music history to achieve hits on the chart in five consecutive decades.

