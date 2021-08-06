The Weeknd literally can't breathe in masochistic, disco-noir music video

In his new video for “Take My Breath,” the Grammy winner (and hater) descends into a debaucherous rave straight out of ‘The Matrix.’

It's a new dawn for the Weeknd.

On Thursday night, the enigmatic singer dropped a new single, "Take My Breath," with an accompanying music video that features the Weekend singing and dancing his way through a crowded futuristic rave, where he meets a leather-clad clubgoer who enchants him with a puff from her oxygen tank. She later literally takes his breath away, suffocating him with a long braid of her hair as she drags him along the floor.

While there were plans for the visual to premiere prior to IMAX screenings of the new Warner Bros. film The Suicide Squad, Variety reported that those plans were nixed due to concerns over its "intense strobe lighting" triggering epilepsy concerns.

The Weeknd teased the song earlier in the week, first with a trippy visualizer and later with a Tokyo Olympics promo clip soundtracked by the propulsive tune.

"Take My Breath" is the first single off of the Weeknd's upcoming fifth studio album, which he has seemed to hint is titled The Dawn. Appearing on the cover of GQ this week, the recent Super Bowl halftime show performer teased the forthcoming work, saying, "It's the album I've always wanted to make."

Watch the video below: