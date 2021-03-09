The Weeknd shatters a Billboard Top 10 record

"Blinding Lights" just got a little brighter.

On Monday, the Weeknd's smash-hit became the first song to spend a full year on the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10, Variety is reporting.

"Blinding Lights" is also the longest Top 5 squatter, at 43 weeks. Post Malone's "Circles" was the previous Top 10 record holder, with a run of 39 weeks.

The Weeknd says the positive reaction to "Blinding Lights" gave him the courage to take risks on his 2020 album "After Hours."

"I thought maybe it [the album] was too much," he told Variety last year. "But it wasn't until people liked 'Blinding Lights' that I was like, 'This is so not what now is, and people loved it anyway.'"

Despite his success, the Weeknd wasn't nominated for any Grammy Awards this year. He calls it "an attack."

"I'm not a cocky person. I'm not arrogant. People told me I was going to get nominated," he told Billboard. "The world told me. Like, 'This is it; this is your year.' We were all very confused."

Then again, he already has three Grammys from 2015 and 2017, so he's not sweating the snub.

"I suck at giving speeches anyway," he told Billboard.

Meanwhile, the Weeknd, who performed at the Super Bowl halftime show this year, could have Imagine Dragons in his sights next. "Radioactive" holds the record of 87 weeks on the Hot 100 overall; "Blinding Lights" is in its 65th week and counting.