The Weeknd is 'Out of Time' in new music video with Hoyeon Jung and a creepy Jim Carrey

Karaoke! Wine! An unsettling Jim Carrey cameo! The Weeknd's new music video for "Out of Time" has it all.

And that includes Squid Game breakout Hoyeon Jung, who stars opposite the Weeknd (a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye) for a night of karaoke and drinks at a swanky hotel bar. The magnetic costars rendezvous over glasses of wine, run through the hotel lobby, and belt out lyrics in an elevator, lamenting about wasted time: "Say I love you, girl, but I'm out of time / Say I'm there for you, but I'm out of time / Say that I'll care for you, but I'm out of time / Said I'm too late to make you mine, out of time."

It all plays out like a romance film before taking a left turn into horror territory. The night is cut short as vignettes of an aged and bruised Weeknd — whom you might recognize from his Dawn FM album cover — flash by, and a sinister Carrey gives the singer a face transplant (perhaps a meta nod to The Mask) against the backdrop of his eerie spoken word.

"Don't you dare touch that dial — because like the song says, you are out of time," Carrey intones. "You're almost there, but don't panic. There's still more music to come before you're completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distance. Soon you'll be healed, forgiven, and refreshed; free from all trauma, pain, guilt, and shame."

The Weeknd released Dawn FM, his fifth studio album, in January. While Carrey's cameo came as a surprise to many, the Canadian stars have been friends since 2019, after discovering that they were neighbors in Los Angeles. The Weeknd previously told Variety, "I texted him the address of my condo in L.A., and he said, 'I can literally see your place from my balcony,' and we got out telescopes and were waving to each other."

Watch the "Out of Time" music video above.