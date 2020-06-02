The Weeknd donates $500K to Black Lives Matter causes, urges those who can to 'give big'

The Weeknd is showing solidarity with protestors following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police by donating to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and encouraging others to do the same.

The Grammy-winning singer and philanthropist shared receipts of his contributions totaling $500,000 to Black Lives Matter, National Bailout, and Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp via his Instagram on Monday.

Image zoom Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

"Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives," he captioned his post. "Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount."

The Weeknd was also involved with raising money for the MusiCares Coronavirus Relief Fund. He relaunched his record label's XO's line of non-medical grade face masks with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting musicians affected by COVID-19.

His latest album, After Hours, was released on March 20, his first in four years.