The Weeknd will still boycott the Grammys despite recent changes

The Recording Academy may have axed its controversial nomination review committees, but the Weeknd is still out.

The Weeknd won't be expecting the Grammys to call out his name any time soon.

On Monday, days after the Recording Academy announced changes, including voting to dissolve their controversial nomination review committees, the "Blinding Lights" singer confirmed he is continuing to boycott the music awards.

"Even though I won't be submitting my music, the Grammys' recent admission of corruption will hopefully be a positive move for the future of this plagued award and give the artist community the respect it deserves with a transparent voting process," the Weeknd said in a statement to The New York Times.

Last November, the artist slammed the awards show after his After Hours album was snubbed during the nominations for the 2021 ceremony. "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..." he tweeted at the time.

A few months later, in March, the "Star Boy" performer said he was boycotting the event in the future. "Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys," he told the Times in a statement at the time.

As EW writer Tyler Aquilina explained in March 2021, the "secret committees" refers to the Grammys' "complicated and obscure nomination process, which involves anonymous committees who review the nominees chosen by the Recording Academy's membership," with committee members having final say over nominations. It's that process that the Grammys governing board voted on Friday to eliminate, taking effect immediately for the 2022 ceremony.

"It's been a year of unprecedented, transformational change for the Recording Academy, and I'm immensely proud to be able to continue our journey of growth with these latest updates to our Awards process," Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr., said in a statement. "This is a new Academy, one that is driven to action and that has doubled down on the commitment to meeting the needs of the music community. While change and progress are key drivers of our actions, one thing will always remain — the Grammy Award is the only peer-driven and peer-voted recognition in music. We are honored to work alongside the music community year-round to further refine and protect the integrity of the Awards process."