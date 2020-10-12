Tom Parker, singer of British-Irish band The Wanted, is currently undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment for an inoperable brain tumor.

Parker revealed his diagnosis via Instagram early Monday with a vow to fight it every step of the way, and asking his fans to send "love and positivity his way." The 32-year-old is going into battle with his pregnant wife Kelsey and their young daughter, Aurelia, by his side.

"Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment," Parker captioned a photo of himself, Kelsey, and Aurelia.

He added, "We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support, we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey"

The grade four glioblastoma diagnosis arrived over the summer following weeks of unexplained seizures, with doctors confirming "it's terminal," Parker shared with OK. His current treatment could help shrink and control the tumor, though his wife explains more could return.

"More tumors will probably pop up and he will have to go through the whole process again," she explained. "He could live with this for the rest of his time, where he’s just having to go through the process of shrinking tumors."

Parker told the outlet his Wanted bandmates Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran, Max George, and Nathan Sykes were shocked to hear the news but have been supportive.

"Obviously all the boys were as shocked as we were," he said of the band behind hits like "Glad You Came." "They are gutted by the news, but they’ve been incredibly supportive. Jay has been round to see us a few times since we got the news and is reading up on everything he can and Max was here last week. Siva and Nathan obviously live a lot further away, but all four of the boys have been texting regularly and sending through different articles and possible treatments and therapies that they’re all reading about."

To learn more about Glioblastoma, The National Brain Appeal, and The Brain Tumour Charity have more information.