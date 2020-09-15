A new song from the late Christina Grimmie is out now.

“Cry Wolf” a single from the late The Voice and YouTube singer was released on Tuesday, four years after the singer's death. The new single was only performed publicly once by Grimmie back in 2012, but has achieved cult-like status among her fans, who have been requesting the song's release for eight years. Proceeds from the song will go to the Christina Grimmie Foundation.

Grimmie was a contestant on season six of The Voice in 2014, coming in third place with Adam Levine as her coach. In June 2016, during a post-concert fan meet-and-greet, she was shot and killed by Kevin James Loibl, who later killed himself at the scene. Since her death, the Grimmie family has established the Christina Grimmie Foundation to honor her life and have posthumously released some of her music, including an album All Is Vanity, in June 2017.

“Cry Wolf” is available to stream now with a lyric video to accompany it set to debut on Friday at 12 a.m. ET on Grimmie’s YouTube page.

Listen to the song below.