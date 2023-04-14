The Script lead guitarist Mark Sheehan dies at 46 following 'brief illness'

The band announced Sheehan's death on Friday. "Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness ," they said in a statement. "The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

Sheehan founded the act in 2001 with frontman Danny O'Donoghue. Drummer Glen Power rounded out the group, which toured in the U.S. as recently as last year. Sheehan didn't join his bandmates on the tour for about a year, however, opting to stay at home with his family.

"He took a little bit of time off. You get refreshed, then you come back with a new zest for life. And I believe it was the best thing that could have happened for all of us," the singer said. "He's been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that 'if you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it.'"