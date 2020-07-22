The Rolling Stones release previously unheard 'Scarlet' track with Jimmy Page

The song, recorded in 1974, will also be featured on the group's Goats Head Soup album.

In October 1974, the Rolling Stones recorded a song called "Scarlet." On the track were band mates Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, as well as Led Zeppelin founder Jimmy Page and Blind Faith bass player Rick Grech. The musicians look back on that music fondly but it was never released to the public. On Wednesday, that changed.

The Stones released "Scarlet" on music streaming platforms and will include the track on the group's next album, Goats Head Soup, to be released later this year.

"Scarlet, why you wearing my heart on your sleeve/ Where it ain't supposed to be?" the lyrics on the refrain read. "Scarlet, why you tearing my heart all to pieces?/ It ain't the way it's supposed to be."

"My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session. They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay," Richards recalled in a statement. "We weren’t actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a line up like that, you know, we better use it."

"I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith in Ronnie’s basement studio," Jagger commented. "It was a great session."

Goats Head Soup will get a multi-form release on Sep. 4. "Scarlet" will be included in the box set and deluxe CD and vinyl editions, along with two other previously unreleased tracks, “All the Rage” and “Criss Cross."