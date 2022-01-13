The rebirth of Earl Sweatshirt

Sick! also makes sly nods to the pandemic. The cover art depicts a silver bust of Earl with a surgical mask just below his nose, hugging his chin. And on the title track, he juxtaposes his own flaws against the current state of society: "Can't go outside no mo' 'cause n—as sick," he deadpans. Meanwhile, on "2010," Earl hearkens back to another time of uncertainty, when the Odd Future rap crew, of which he was a part, was on the rise and fame was just around the bend. Ultimately, he largely enjoyed it from the sidelines; when his mother learned of his music and drug use, she sent him to a boarding school in Samoa. "Came home end of 2011 … ain't know where none of this s–t was headed," he raps on "Titanic."