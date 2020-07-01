Watch The Go-Go's rise to the top of the charts in trailer for Showtime documentary

It may be more than four decades since the all-girl group The Go-Go's descended onto the L.A. punk music scene but their new documentary proves they "still got the beat!"

The Showtime release The Go-Go's, directed by Alison Ellwood, chronicles the new wave group's ascension in 1978 from performing at local dive bars to taking the stage at the iconic Madison Square Garden within a year of their debut. Original members Belinda Carlisle, Charlotte Caffey, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, and Jane Wiedlin share insight into the ups and downs of becoming the most successful female rock group of all time.

"We didn't communicate," says Carlisle in the trailer about challenges they faced as a group. "And when we did communicate, we didn't do it in a respectful way."

The Go-Go's released their debut album Beauty and the Beat in 1981 that catapulted the previously released single "We Got The Beat" into the mainstream. The track is recognized as their signature song and was later named one of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll. "We Got The Beat" peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, where it sat pretty for six consecutive weeks.

Their sophomore album Vacation was released a year later with the title track serving as one of the top songs of summer domestically. The single was released as a cassette single in 1982, the first-ever of its kind.

But it was around this time that trouble began brewing amongst band members, due to constant fighting and drug abuse. A year after the release of their third studio album Talk Show in 1984, the band broke up for the first time. This led to each member launching solo careers with varying degrees of success.

The band reunited for special performances between 1990-1994 that led to the release of two compilation albums featuring new music. A 1999 reunion set the women on a renewed course and their first studio album in nearly two decades God Bless the Go-Go's was released in 2001.

The documentary, debuting on August 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will give a sneak peek at the bandmates working on their first song in 19 years titled "Club Zero," set to be released on July 31.