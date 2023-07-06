The Eagles announce final tour: 'This is our swan song'

After more than 50 years of touring, the Eagles are bidding a fond farewell to life in the fast lane.

The legendary rock band has announced that their upcoming tour, The Long Goodbye, will officially be their last.

"Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle," the group said in a statement. "The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round."

The "Hotel California" crooners, who will be joined on the road by fellow Hall of Fame inductees Steely Dan, will kick off their tour in September with a performance at Madison Square Garden. Although the current show dates will feature the Eagles — members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey — rocking out until November across the East Coast, the band anticipates the tour will actually carry on much longer, as they plan to "return to certain cities depending on demand." A press release notes that the tour is expected to continue into 2025.

Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Deacon Frey, and Joe Walsh of the Eagles perform during SiriusXM presents the Eagles in their first ever concert at the Grand Ole Opry House on October 29, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee The Eagles | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"We hope to see as many of you as we can before we finish up," they said. "Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on."

The Eagles, known for their California sunshine–infused singles like "Take It Easy" and "Tequila Sunrise," have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and won six Grammys over the course of their 50-year career. The band's compilation album, titled Greatest Hits 1971-1977, is the best-selling album of all time.

Presale tickets and VIP packages will go on sale starting July 12, and general tickets will be released at 10:00 a.m. local time on July 14. Find more information about the Eagles' The Long Goodbye tour here, and check out the tour dates below.

Sept. 7 — New York, N.Y. — Madison Square Garden

Sept. 11 — Boston, Mass. — TD Garden

Sept. 16 — Newark, N.J. — Prudential Center

Sept. 20 — Belmont Park, N.Y. — UBS Arena

Oct. 5 — Denver, Colo. — Ball Arena

Oct. 9 — Indianapolis, Ind. — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 13 — Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 17 — Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 2 — Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena

Nov. 7 — Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center

Nov. 9 — Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena

Nov. 14 — Lexington, Ky. — Rupp Arenanergy Center

Nov. 17 — St. Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center

