Just like heaven, Robert Smith gets Ticketmaster to give partial refunds, lower prices for Cure fans

Won't goths do it.

After expressing how "sickened" he was by Ticketmaster's fees to see legendary sad boys The Cure, frontman and all-caps typer Robert Smith announced partial refunds for tickets already purchased and lower fees for tickets bought tomorrow.

Robert Smith of The Cure performs during the Download Festival at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 6, 2007 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) Robert Smith of The Cure | Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Thursday night, Smith tweeted that "after further conversation," Ticketmaster had agreed that "many of the fees being charged are unduly high" and as a "gesture of goodwill," Ticketmaster is offering a $10 refund per ticket "to all verified fan accounts for lowest ticket price (LTP) transactions" and a $5 refund per ticket "to all verified fan accounts for all other ticket price transactions, for all Cure shows at all venues."

Smith added, that fans who had already bought a ticket will get "an automatic refund" and that all tickets on sale tomorrow will incur a lower fee.

Previously, Smith had shared his frustration with Ticketmaster's fees after attempting to cap ticket prices for Cure shows, with service fees, facility charges, and processing fees more than doubling the original price of a ticket.

Meanwhile, Ticketmaster is in a heap of trouble with people who didn't gift the world "Just Like Heaven," from Taylor Swift and her litigious fans to Congress. So, for now, the score is Ticketmaster "0", Robert Smith "1."