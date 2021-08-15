The Cure bassist Simon Gallup says he's leaving the band after 40 years: 'Fed up of betrayal'

After 40 years with the Cure, bassist Simon Gallup is leaving the band, saying he's "fed up of betrayal."

The 61-year-old announced the news in a brief Facebook post on Saturday, writing, "With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure ! Good luck to them all ..."

In the same thread, when asked if he was okay, Gallup responded, "I'm OK... just got fed up of betrayal."

Apart from lead singer and guitarist Robert Smith, Gallup was the longest-serving original member of the Cure, having spent 40 years with the group. He joined the English alternative rock band in 1979 and briefly left in 1982 following a clash with Smith. The two made up and Gallup returned to the Cure in 1984, and save for a health-related hiatus in 1992, has remained with the group since.

Gallup served as the bassist for 11 of the 13 albums released by the Cure to date, and also played keyboard for the band over the years. In June, Smith revealed to The Sunday Times that the band's upcoming 14th record — and first studio album since 2008's 4:13 Dream — might be their last.

"It's ten years of life distilled into a couple of hours of intense stuff. I can't think we'll ever do anything else," he said.

British group The Cure in 1987, the year they released the double album 'Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me'. From left to right, they are bass player Simon Gallup, drummer Boris Williams, vocalist Robert Smith, guitarist Porl Thompson and keyboard player Laurence 'Lol' Tolhurst. The Cure | Credit: Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty

In 2019, Smith spoke about his relationship with Gallup, saying "there's a really good balance" following turmoil in their early years.

"For me, the heart of the live band has always been Simon, and he's always been my best friend," he told NME. "It's weird that over the years and the decades he's often been overlooked. He doesn't do interviews, he isn't really out there and he doesn't play the role of a foil to me in public, and yet he's absolutely vital to what we do."

Smith continued, "We've had some difficult periods over the years but we've managed to maintain a very strong friendship that grew out of that shared experience from when we were teens. When you have friends like that, particularly for that long, it would take something really extraordinary for that friendship to break. You've done so much together, you've so much shared experience, you just don't want to lose friends like that."

Neither Smith nor the band has commented on Gallup's departure yet, though keyboardist Roger O'Donnell seemingly made reference to it on Twitter.

"A friend just told me they saw Lol in the Guitar Centre buying a bass???????" he tweeted. When a fan asked if it's true that Gallup's leaving the band, O'Donnell responded, "Who EVER said Cure fans dont have a sense of humour!"

Representatives for the Cure did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.