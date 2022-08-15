The Chicks pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John with a live cover of 'Hopelessly Devoted to You'

Olivia Newton-John may be gone but thankfully she lives on in song.

At a concert on Aug. 13 at the Gorge Amphitheater in Grant County, Wa., The Chicks paid tribute to Newton-John, who died Aug. 8 at age 73.

The Chicks The Chicks performing at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind. on Jun 19, 2022 | Credit: John D Shearer/Shutterstock

"We lost a worldwide sweetheart last week, Olivia Newton-John," Chicks lead singer Natalie Maines begins. "I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like 4 until 12. And then I always wished I was Olivia Newton-John from then on. So we worked up today in sound check a little Olivia Newton-John song."

The country music trio then launched into a lovely version of Newton-John's "Hopelessly Devoted to You," written specifically for her for the film adaptation of the musical Grease. Written and produced by fellow Aussie John Farrar, "Hopelessly Devoted to You" was nominated for a Best Original Song Oscar, but lost out to "Last Dance" from the film Thank God It's Friday, immortalized by the late Donna Summer.

The Chicks are among a number of stars who have paid tribute to Newton-John, who lost her long battle with cancer last week. Mariah Carey recalled singing her heart out with Newton-John to "Hopelessly Devoted to You" on stage in Australia. And her Grease-co-star John Travolta wrote, "We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"