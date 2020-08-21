Watch the Chicks perform the national anthem at the Democratic National Convention

Talk about ending things on a high note.

The Chicks performed the national anthem on the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday. Natalie Maines, Martie Erwin Maguire, and Emily Strayer sang their rendition remotely following remarks from former presidential candidate Andrew Yang and actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Also on Thursday, Cedric Richmond Jr., the son of Rep. Cedric Richmond, recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

In June, the Dixie Chicks switched their name to the Chicks in response to urgings to drop the "Dixie," a word that's often associated with slavery. "We want to meet the moment," the bandmates said in a statement at the time.

The performance by the country trio, which can be viewed below, comes after the release of their latest album, Gaslighter, in July.