The Chicks apologize for ending Indianapolis concert after only 30 minutes: 'Just can't pull it off'

The Chicks are ready to make nice after being forced to end a concert after only 30 minutes.

On Sunday night, the country trio left the stage early at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, after lead singer Natalie Maines seemed to be struggling with voice issues. One concert goer posted a video on Twitter that shows Maines promising the crowd they'll "all get tickets" to the rescheduled show before attempting to sing one more song. "Waiting for the shot to kick in — not a shot of alcohol, a shot of steroids," she says in the video before adding, "I'm so sorry, I just can't pull it off."

After the concert ended, the trio shared an apology statement on social media. "Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you," the statement reads. "We will be back Indianapolis!! Hold onto your tickets."

See the full statement below:

On Monday, the band announced that they have to postpone three more tour dates while Maines is on vocal rest "as a result of strict doctor's orders." They shared the three new dates for the postponed shows in Clarkston, Michigan, Noblesville, Indiana, and Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Indianapolis date has been rescheduled to September 30 at the Ruoff Music Center.

The Chicks' current tour kicked off on June 14, as they've been performing their most recent album, Gaslighter, live for the first time since its delayed debut.

"We've been touring the same music for a long time," Maines recently told EW. "We try to freshen it up with different covers and surprises, but it's going to be more entertaining for us to have a lot of new stuff — and hear the fans sing along. Most of our audience likes to sing every word."

