The Chainsmokers admit to having threesomes together with fans: 'They were never planned'

The Chainsmokers are "Closer" than one might believe.

The electronic DJ duo comprised of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart shared that they've had threesomes with fans on more than one occasion, some of which were overseas. Blame those damn European beds!

"It's been a long time," Pall said on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms. In Europe, they have the two beds, they don't even split them apart.... so it's almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios."

"I think we were like, 'What the f--- just happened?'" Pall said of one incident. "Because they were never planned." He added, "It's weird. I'm not gonna lie."

Andrew Taggart and DJ Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers pose for photos on ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 10, 2018 in New York City. The Chainsmokers | Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images

While the pair have hooked up with fans during the early days of their career, Taggart said it was never with "die-hard" fans. "No one wearing merch or anything," he said.

The duo also shared other intimate details from their private lives during the interview, including an anecdote from Pall about an ex-girlfriend who installed a dog treat-dispensing camera in his home to spy on him. "It was, like, 'Oh my God, I've been getting spied on for seven months by this f---ing pet camera," he said. "I got up close to it and she had blacked out the recording light with a marker and the covered it with an additional piece of electric tape perfectly cut out."

The Chainsmokers recently wrapped up a 30-date tour to promote their fourth studio album So Far So Good last month, which spanned North America and Europe.

Watch the duo's interview on Call Her Daddy above.