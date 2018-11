This was the diss track that started it all. Before “Mean,” Swift’s real-life lyrical inspirations were decidedly emotional but without a clear motive. Yet this jam, which was still toeing the line of the country genre, took hit after hit against her bullies with genius barbs like “I bet you got pushed around / Somebody made you cold” and “I can see you years from now / Talking over a football game with that same big loud opinion / But nobody’s listening.” After “Mean,” it was clear to the world that if you screw over Taylor Swift, you’ll wind up in a song.