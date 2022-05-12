7. "Brown Sugar" (1971)

A song often deemed controversial for its references to slavery, heroin, race, and sex, Sticky Fingers' 1971 number one hit "Brown Sugar" features the two elements intrinsic to the Stones most lasting tunes: Jagger's notoriously taboo lyrics and Richards' sharp, commanding guitar riffs.

It's been debated as to who inspired the song: Marsha Hunt, an actress-model with whom Jagger had his first child, or backup singer Claudia Lennear, who was dating the Stones frontman at the time the song was recorded. After its lyrics came under fire in 2021, the Stones removed Brown Sugar from their setlist, but Lennear told Spin that she disagrees with the decision. "When do we learn to understand history without getting upset? Right now we're not really in that space," she said. "I'm sensitive, but when it comes to poetic license, I let go. It's just a great riff. It's a great hook. Keith Richards plays those first two notes, everyone is on their feet, everybody's clapping, dancing, singing. When I hear it, my first thought is: 'Long live the Rolling Stones.'"

A stark contrast to the calm country vibes of "Wild Horses," "Brown Sugar" asserts itself with the same ferocity as the 1960s Stones, but with a recklessness indicative of the drugs and chaos the band would dabble in for the remainder of the decade. Jagger has explained that the vagueness of the raunchy subject matter made for a hodgepodge of inappropriate material that was conducive to a great rock & roll song. In 2022, it's still a lot to sift through.