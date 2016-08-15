Flashback to The Beatles' Famed Shea Stadium Concert

Fifty-three years ago Wednesday, on August 15, 1965, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr took the stage at New York City’s Shea Stadium for the concert of a lifetime. The Beatles kicked off their 1965 tour, which would continue on to Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles, among other stops, with the Shea show, breaking attendance and financial records. See photos from the massive concert, ahead.