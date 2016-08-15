Flashback to The Beatles' Famed Shea Stadium Concert

Madeline Boardman
August 09, 2018 at 03:40 PM EDT
<p>Fifty-three years ago Wednesday, on August 15, 1965, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr took the stage at New York City&#8217;s Shea Stadium for the concert of a lifetime. The Beatles kicked off their 1965 tour, which would continue on to Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles, among other stops, with the Shea show, breaking attendance and financial records. See photos from the massive concert, ahead.</p>
pinterest
The Beatles at Shea Stadium

Fifty-three years ago Wednesday, on August 15, 1965, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr took the stage at New York City’s Shea Stadium for the concert of a lifetime. The Beatles kicked off their 1965 tour, which would continue on to Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles, among other stops, with the Shea show, breaking attendance and financial records. See photos from the massive concert, ahead.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
pinterest
The Stage at Shea Stadium
Art Zelin/Getty Images
pinterest
Beatles Fans at Shea Stadium
Dan Farrell/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
pinterest
The Beatles at Shea Stadium
AP
pinterest
Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison at Shea Stadium
Santi Visalli Inc./Getty Images
pinterest
The Beatles Leaving for Shea Stadium
NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
pinterest
The Beatles at Shea Stadium
Dan Farrell/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
pinterest
Beatles Fans at Shea Stadium
SSPL/Getty Images
pinterest
A Beatles Fan at Shea Stadium
Jim Hughes/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
pinterest
The Beatles at Shea Stadium
Art Zelin/Getty Images
pinterest
The Beatles at Shea Stadium
Dan Farrell/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
pinterest
Beatles Fans at Shea Stadium
SSPL/Getty Images
pinterest
Beatles Fans at Shea Stadium
Jim Hughes/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
pinterest
A Beatles Fan at Shea Stadium
Hyman Rothman/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
pinterest
A Beatles Fan at Shea Stadium
Jim Hughes/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
pinterest
A Beatles Fan Who Rushed the Field at Shea Stadium
Dan Farrell/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
pinterest
The Beatles at Shea Stadium
AP
pinterest
The Beatles at Shea Stadium
NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
1 of 18

Advertisement
1 of 18 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Beatles at Shea Stadium

Fifty-three years ago Wednesday, on August 15, 1965, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr took the stage at New York City’s Shea Stadium for the concert of a lifetime. The Beatles kicked off their 1965 tour, which would continue on to Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles, among other stops, with the Shea show, breaking attendance and financial records. See photos from the massive concert, ahead.

Advertisement
2 of 18 Art Zelin/Getty Images

The Stage at Shea Stadium

3 of 18 Dan Farrell/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Beatles Fans at Shea Stadium

Advertisement
4 of 18 AP

The Beatles at Shea Stadium

Advertisement
5 of 18 Santi Visalli Inc./Getty Images

Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison at Shea Stadium

Advertisement
6 of 18 NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

The Beatles Leaving for Shea Stadium

Advertisement
7 of 18 Dan Farrell/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

The Beatles at Shea Stadium

Advertisement
8 of 18 SSPL/Getty Images

Beatles Fans at Shea Stadium

Advertisement
9 of 18 Jim Hughes/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

A Beatles Fan at Shea Stadium

Advertisement
10 of 18 Art Zelin/Getty Images

The Beatles at Shea Stadium

Advertisement
11 of 18 Dan Farrell/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

The Beatles at Shea Stadium

Advertisement
12 of 18 SSPL/Getty Images

Beatles Fans at Shea Stadium

Advertisement
13 of 18 Jim Hughes/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Beatles Fans at Shea Stadium

Advertisement
14 of 18 Hyman Rothman/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

A Beatles Fan at Shea Stadium

Advertisement
15 of 18 Jim Hughes/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

A Beatles Fan at Shea Stadium

Advertisement
16 of 18 Dan Farrell/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

A Beatles Fan Who Rushed the Field at Shea Stadium

Advertisement
17 of 18 AP

The Beatles at Shea Stadium

Advertisement
18 of 18 NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

The Beatles at Shea Stadium

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now