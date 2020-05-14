The Aces perform 'My Phone Is Trying to Kill Me' for EW's first virtual In the Basement

Like a weekly Screen Time report, the Aces are here to help everyone unpack just how much we've all become tethered to our phones.

Drummer Alisa Ramirez tells EW that "our phones have so much control over our emotions these days, and we're always on social media, or always texting somebody, and how if you get left on read it can totally ruin your entire day."

That's part of how the band's new single "My Phone Is Trying to Kill Me" came to be.

Lead singer Cristal Ramirez, who also happens to be Alisa's sister, reflects on a time when she felt her texts were being ignored, and how she thought, "Oh my gosh, this is not as important as what I'm doing right now."

"This [phone] screen has this way of really distracting you," Cristal adds, before Alisa notes that feeling of phones "taking you out of your present moment" is the "universal thing" that makes the track so relatable.

"My Phone Is Trying to Kill Me" is the first single from the band's upcoming second album, Under My Influence, out June 12. In addition to the Ramirez sisters, the band from Provo, Utah, includes bassist McKenna Petty and lead guitar/fellow vocalist Katie Henderson.

Not only was the single produced by recent Jonas Brothers collaborator Zach Skelton, it also was co-written with hitmaker Justin Tranter, who is just coming off hitting No. 1 with Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me."

Watch the video above to see the Aces perform "My Phone Is Trying to Kill Me" for EW's first ever virtual installment of our In the Basement series.